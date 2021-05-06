Grandmother stabbed in San Francisco is in great spirits, family says

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 is hearing from a family member of one of the two Asian women who were stabbed on Market Street in San Francisco Tuesday.

The man accused of attacking them is in jail and set to be arraigned Friday on two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.

We’re told the 84-year-old grandmother is in great spirit, overwhelmed with the support from the community.

Her family got to visit her today and are thankful she is alive.

Choi Fong Eng is recovering at San Francisco General Hospital after being stabbed multiple times, in an unprovoked attack.

“I was just so worried she wasn’t going to make it so I just want other people to know that if it happens to them that there are other people out there to support them and I just want everyone to know that she’s doing great but we’ll get through this together as a community,” Victoria Eng said.

Her granddaughter Victoria Eng tearing up during our interview.

She did not want to appear on camera but wants to spread awareness to the community about what happened to her 84-year-old grandmother and a woman in her 60s – who are both Asian and stabbed at a bus stop on Market Street in San Francisco.

“When you see all this news happening you don’t think it’s going to happen to your family,” Eng said.

Video from the Citizen App shows the crime scene Tuesday.

San Francisco police arrested 54-year-old Patrick Thompson booked on two counts of attempted murder and elder abuse. Police allege he walked upon the women from behind and stabbed them several times.

Police are still investigating if this crime was motivated by racial bias.

Eng says her grandmother was just getting groceries in Chinatown, she also received her COVID vaccine and felt safe to go out again.

Fong Eng has lived in San Francisco for more than 50 years and never experienced anything like this.

As of Thursday her GoFundMe page well exceeding the goal has raised at least $100,000 meant for medical bills, but the family plans to donate to organizations that support AAPI communities.

“Essentially she’s just so happy with all the support. she does want everyone to know that she does want this man brought to justice and she doesn’t want him to be on the streets anymore but she’s also so happy that everyone has come together,” Eng said.

We are told the other victim’s family wants their privacy – understandably so during this difficult time.