Grandson charged with murder of missing at-risk woman in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an at-risk missing person, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police say 71-year-old Theola Polk from Oakland was last seen on July 6 at her home in the 1100 block of 64th Avenue.

Authorities considered her to be at risk as she suffered from high blood pressure and other conditions.

Police searched her home and areas nearby, including railroads and landfills.

Following extensive witness interviews and gathering evidence, investigators began to focus on Polk’s grandson, 33-year-old Maurice Washington Jr.

On July 14, Washington was arrested for on a different charge.

Officials say he was then arrested for Polk’s murder on July 17.

Washington has been charged with murder-special circumstances killing for financial gain, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.