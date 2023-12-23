(BCN) — Monterey County has been awarded a state grant of more than $210,000 to fund a public safety campaign through the county public health bureau’s Cannabis Education Program.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will go toward expanding drugged driving prevention messages to the public by using social media and other educational materials.

“With this funding, we will be able to enhance our efforts to address impaired driving in our community and promote safer roads for all,” said Michelle House, a county health department program coordinator.

Cannabis is the second most prevalent drug associated with impaired driving, after alcohol, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The grant will fund the Public Health Cannabis Education Program through next September.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.