(BCN) — Crossing U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo County will be more user-friendly for pedestrians and bicyclists after a Caltrans grant was approved to be used for highway improvement projects, county officials said.

San Mateo County Transportation Authority officials said in a statement Monday that their Board of Directors recently authorized the receipt of a $400,156 funding from Caltrans for sustainable transportation planning.

County officials plan to use the funding for the Active 101 project aimed to improve crossings and intersections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit riders within a quarter-mile of Highway 101.

Besides the grant, $51,844 in Measure A funds will help county officials identify and prioritize mobility projects, such as sidewalk construction, intersection improvements, and closure of bikeway gaps.

Measure A is a half-cent general sales tax approved by voters to support essential services and maintain or replace facilities in San Mateo County.

