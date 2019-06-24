Grass fire along I-580 in Livermore causes lane closures

A grass fire on a hillside in Livermore shutdown westbound Interstate-580 on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The right lanes continue to be blocked causing heavy traffic. CHP advises drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

UPDATE: WB I-580 east of Greenville Road in @CityofLivermore . Two lanes have reopened after closure due to brushfire. Slow traffic due to smoke. Expect delays btwn Bay Area & Central Valley over Altamont Pass. @CaltransDist10 @511SFBay— Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) June 24, 2019

The fire started around 3:15 p.m. east of Greenville Road.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

