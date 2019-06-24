Grass fire along I-580 in Livermore causes lane closures

A grass fire on a hillside in Livermore shutdown westbound Interstate-580 on Monday afternoon, according to officials.
The right lanes continue to be blocked causing heavy traffic. CHP advises drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
The fire started around 3:15 p.m. east of Greenville Road.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Check back for details as KRON4 learns more.
