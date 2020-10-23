Fire burning along WB-580 in Oakland; structures damaged

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3-alarm grass fire that broke out near westbound I-580 in Oakland on Thursday evening has been ‘confined, but not contained.’

More than 50 firefighters are on the scene at 35th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire started at a homeless encampment.

Oakland Fire Department says the blaze was threatening multiple structures above 580 west.

No injuries have been reported. Some structures have been damaged.

At this time, no other details have been released.

Officials ask you to avoid the area at this time.

Multiple crews are responding to a vegetation fire along westbound 580 freeway at 35th Ave. Updates to follow. #OFD. Please Avoid the area. We are 20 minutes into this incident. pic.twitter.com/QM7oDF56jX — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 23, 2020

This is developing. Check back for updates.

