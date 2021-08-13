Grass fire burning in Lake County forces evacuations

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working a grass fire burning in Lake County on Friday evening.

The blaze broke out in the area of State Highway 29 and Spruce Grove Road at Hidden Valley Lake.

Officials say the fire has grown to 100 acres and is currently 40% contained.

#CoyoteFire – UPDATE – Fire is approximately 100 acres / 40% contained. Crews will be in the area working. Expect delays if traveling in the area. Evacuation orders are still in effect https://t.co/ovWzAlWmBA

Evacuation orders are in effect for:

Zone HID-E194: Area south of the northern boundary of the Hidden Valley Subdivision, east of HWY 29, north of Spruce Grove Road, west of Spruce Grove Road, Jerusalem Grade intersection.

Residents in that area are advised to leave immediately.

Evacuation warnings are in place for Zones HID-E185, HID-195, and HID-197.

Tap here for the evacuation map.

Caltrans has also closed State Route 29 about half a mile north of Spruce Grove Road to about a quarter-mile south of Hofacker Lane.

A hard closure of State Route 29 is in effect 0.5 miles north of Spruce Grove Road in Lake County due to fire. No estimated time for reopening.



Know Before You Go With QuickMap. Visit https://t.co/ZWgP19QwO7 or download the free QuickMap app for real-time highway information. pic.twitter.com/M36VHghUsg — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) August 14, 2021

