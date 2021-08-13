Grass fire burning in Lake County forces evacuations

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working a grass fire burning in Lake County on Friday evening.
The blaze broke out in the area of State Highway 29 and Spruce Grove Road at Hidden Valley Lake.
Officials say the fire has grown to 100 acres and is currently 40% contained.
Evacuation orders are in effect for:
- Zone HID-E194: Area south of the northern boundary of the Hidden Valley Subdivision, east of HWY 29, north of Spruce Grove Road, west of Spruce Grove Road, Jerusalem Grade intersection.
Residents in that area are advised to leave immediately.
Evacuation warnings are in place for Zones HID-E185, HID-195, and HID-197.
Tap here for the evacuation map.
Caltrans has also closed State Route 29 about half a mile north of Spruce Grove Road to about a quarter-mile south of Hofacker Lane.
Check back for updates.