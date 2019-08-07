Grass fire burning in Oakley stopped at 58-acres, evacuation orders lifted

>>CLICK HERE FOR LIVE CONTINUING COVERAGE

OAKLEY (KRON) – A grass fire burning in unincorporated Oakley threatened multiple homes Tuesday afternoon, according to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Immediate evacuations were ordered for residents of about 50 homes on Crismore and Delta Road but have since been lifted.

“So out here is a rural part of the county out here, no municipal water out here, we had to do is bring in water tenders to come assist and bring that water out here to fight that fire with us,” said Steve Aubert, spokesperson with the fire district.

The fire protection district said around 3:45 p.m. that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped and has since been fully contained.

Fire officials say the fire burning near Delta Road at Sellers Avenue grew to 58-acres.

The blaze was first reported at 12:05 p.m.

At least two outbuildings were destroyed, according to officials.

The fire department has reported that 5,600 customers were impacted by a precautionary power shutdown.

Crews say the fire burned in an open field near a neighborhood and several greenhouses.

Additional fire engines and crews were called to assist.

KRON4’s Meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriquez says the conditions in Oakley are very hot and dry.

Winds blowing impacted the fire, fortunately, wind speeds are light and breezy, around 10 MPH in the area, according to Rodriquez.

Happening now- Vegetation Fire on Sellers Ave in unincorporated Oakley. Fire is wind driven with structures threatened. All ECC units are committed with requestes in for additional resources which are en route. Check back for additional details — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) August 7, 2019

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for Contra Costa County due to smoke from the fire.

Smoke is expected to impact eastern Contra Costa County, including Oakley, Brentwood, Knightsen and Discovery Bay.