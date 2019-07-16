Crews extinguish grass fire near HWY 4, Interstate 680

PACHECO (KRON) – Fire crews have extinguished a grass fire burning off the highway in Pacheco on Tuesday afternoon, according to Contra Costa Fire.

The 2-alarm fire is at the intersection of Highway 4 and Interstate 680.

Fire officials say multiple storage units were affected by the fire.

Contra Costa County Fire

The roadways are now open but crews say the Highway 4 ramp to southbound 680 remains closed at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department advises all to use extra caution in all outdoor activities as the risk for fires are high near streets and highways.

Authorities ask you to avoid the surface streets.