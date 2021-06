SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a grass fire burning in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is burning near McKee Road and I-680.

Southbound I-680 to the McKee offramp is closed. Traffic is heavily impacted.

Officials say no structures are threatened and no injuries were reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

