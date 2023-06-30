A snapshot of the scene of the fire in Sonoma County Friday afternoon on June 30 (Image courtesy of PG&E).

(KRON) — Crews are battling a grass fire Friday afternoon in Sonoma County, Cal Fire LNU said on Twitter. Multiple fire departments are at the scene near San Antonio Road and D Street.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire stands at approximately 15-20 acres. Cal Fire says the fire is spreading at a “moderate rate,” and one structure is threatened.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Cal Fire is calling this the #SanAntonioFire on Twitter. The intersection of D Street and San Antonio Road is approximately five miles outside of Petaluma.

Cal Fire is being assisted by the Novato Fire Department, Marin County Fire Department, and Petaluma Fire Department in response.

This story will be updated.