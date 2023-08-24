(KRON) — Crews responded to a grass fire in a Los Gatos residential neighborhood Thursday afternoon, the Santa Clara County Fire Department announced on social media. The fire broke out around 1:42 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Stacia Street.

The size of the fire was reported to be an estimated 1/10 of an acre, officials said. The fire was contained “quickly” before it was able to spread to other homes in the area.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department posted photos from the scene where crews responded to the blaze (below).

(Santa Clara County Fire Department) (Santa Clara County Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation. County fire officials said, “during wildfire season, remember to exercise caution near dry vegetation, including when using equipment such as lawn mowers and weed whackers that can produce sparks that turn into fire.”

The 100 block of Stacia Street is approximately half a mile east of Los Gatos High School.