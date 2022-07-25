FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A grass fire on the Warm Springs Station trackway stopped BART service for about an hour on the Berryessa Line on Monday evening. At 7:06 p.m., the fire was extinguished, the Warm Springs Station reopened and service resumed.

Southbound trains turned back at the Fremont Station due to the blaze. A shuttle was set up between the Milpitas and Berryessa stations, a BART official confirmed to KRON4.

The fire was first reported at 6:06 p.m. and the Fremont Fire Department responded to fight it. In addition to extinguishing the fire, officials inspected the tracks and deemed them suitable to carry trains.

There is currently no mask requirement on BART after the previous mandate expired on July 18. The BART Board of Directors will meet on July 28 to decide whether to reinstate the mandate.