HEALDSBURG (KRON) – All evacuation orders have been lifted in the City of Healdsburg on Tuesday afternoon after a grass fire broke out.

City officials say the mandatory evacuations were for those in the area of Sunset, Valley View and Benjamin Way.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office also reported an evacuation warning for the area of North Fitch Mountain from Borel Road to Riverview Drive.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for more details.