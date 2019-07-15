Grass fire in East San Jose Foothills destroys 2 buildings

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A large grass fire burned in the East San Jose Foothills Monday afternoon threatening multiple homes.

According to authorities, the fire in the area near Aborn Road and Murrillo Avenue started around 11:20 a.m.

The fire burned 47 acres destroying a mobile home and a cottage, according to Cal Fire.

It was a horrible day for Mimi Nguyen. She was heading to Fremont when she got a call from her aunt who she shares a cottage with saying it was on fire.

“She said the house is burning and she was crying and she left and I tried calling her and she didn’t answer and then she said she’s safe in someone else’s house, but I think my dog is still in there we haven’t heard any news,” Nguyen said.

Her dog, an almost 2-year-old Chihuahua Dotson mix named Bubbie, was rescued from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Unfortunately, later in the day, fire officials informed Nguyen that her dog had died in the fire.

A mobile home was also wiped out, but luckily, no one was inside.

Cal Fire says about a dozen homes were threatened initially, but the fire is now contained.

Officials say the houses located at the top of the hill were without power.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, but officials do not believe it was suspicious and they will continue to investigate with Cal Fire.