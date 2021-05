WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — A grass fire burning in Windsor is threatening multiple structures Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say power lines are involved.

The fire is burning near Old Redwood Highway at Sargent Road.

At last check, two structures were fully involved and and another is threatened.

Heavy smoke is showing across Highway 101.

The fire was first reported around 1:53 p.m.

No other details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.