(KRON) — A grass fire has been reported at Eastbound Highway 12 and Beck Avenue near Fairfield. Units from the Fairfield fire and police departments are on the scene, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. There are no longer any active flames, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police.

The fire is reportedly heading east and Highway 12 is closed between Beck Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue. Southbound Pennsylvania Avenue traffic is being diverted into westbound Warner Avenue and eastbound Broadway.

Westbound Highway 12 is open after being closed earlier. Eastbound remains closed and “other closures remain in effect until further notice as visibility is poor,” according to the tweet.

PG&E is on the scene assessing the fire damage or possible threat to power disruption. The fire department also remains on the scene to cool hot spots, according to a subsequent tweet.

