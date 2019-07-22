Grass fire near Lake Berryessa forces evacuations

NAPA (KRON) – Highway 128 in Napa has been closed off in both directions due to a grass fire burning.

Crews are battling the blaze near Lake Berryessa at Highway 128 and Wragg Canyon Road, just east of St. Helena.

Cal Fire has reported that the fire has grown to 55 acres with zero-percent containment at this time.

Vegetation fire near Lake Berryessa. Evacuations underway on south side of Wragg Canyon 6500 – 7000 block. — Napa Co. Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) July 22, 2019

Evacuations are in place on the south side of Wragg Canyon Road.

Officials advise drivers to expect delays and avoid the area.

Authorities say there is no estimated time of reopening the roads.

Check back for more information as KRON4 learns more.