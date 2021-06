SAN JOSE (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a grass fire in the creek area near Tuers Road and Brandybuck Way in San Jose Friday.

Heavy smoke can be seen in the area.

Crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the creek area near Tuers Rd and Brandybuck Wy. Heavy smoke is reported. TOC 12:54pm pic.twitter.com/YOsHsSOTP0 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 18, 2021

At this time the fire is estimated at 50×50.

There are no reports of structures threatened at this time, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.