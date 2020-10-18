Evacuations underway as fire threatens homes in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A grass fire was reported in Vacaville Saturday afternoon, according to CA Fire Scanner.
Officials say about 100 homes are being evacuated.
The 1.5 acre-fire was reported around 5:32 p.m. and is moving uphill towards the north.
The “Vine Fire” is 3-alarm and creeping up on houses on the south side of Vineyard Hills Court and apartments on Markham Avenue.
Officials say structures are threatened and the fire is spotting.
Cal Fire is assisting.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
