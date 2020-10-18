Evacuations underway as fire threatens homes in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A grass fire was reported in Vacaville Saturday afternoon, according to CA Fire Scanner.

Officials say about 100 homes are being evacuated.

The 1.5 acre-fire was reported around 5:32 p.m. and is moving uphill towards the north.

The “Vine Fire” is 3-alarm and creeping up on houses on the south side of Vineyard Hills Court and apartments on Markham Avenue.

#VegetationFire in Vacaville, CA (Solano Co) – BC71 reporting 1.5 acres moving up hill towards the north, BC37 requesting a full CAL FIRE response w/ aircraft, structures are threatened & the fire is spotting. 54 Vine St. pic.twitter.com/sTTornnJxu — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) October 18, 2020

Officials say structures are threatened and the fire is spotting.

Cal Fire is assisting.

