WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a grass fire in Walnut Creek Wednesday.

According to Cal Fire SCU, the fire is was first reported at around a quarter of an acre and burning in the area of Ygnacio Valley and Oak Grove Roads.

The fire has grown to one acre with Con Fire taking over the incident and forward progress has been stopped. Cal Fire SCU has been called off the scene.

Con Fire is on scene an approximately 1 acre vegetation fire along Ygnacio Valley Rd in the the Lime Ridge Open Space, Walnut Creek. Forward progress has been stopped, firefighters are working to contain it. Please avoid the area to allow first responders unimpeded access. #oakic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 9, 2021

