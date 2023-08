(KRON) — A grass fire underneath an overpass shut down the State Route 242 connector ramp from Interstate 680 just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

All lanes were previously closed but have since reopened. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

A photo by KRON4 Reporter Michael Thomas shows the fire from I-680.

The cause of the grass fire is currently unknown.

