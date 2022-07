A grass fire near Castro Valley Road and Alhambra Road is spreading quickly early Thursday.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire is spreading quickly early Thursday near Castro Ranch Road and Alhambra Road, southeast of Pinole, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has told KRON4.

There are about 15 fire engines on scene. Video obtained by KRON4 shows large flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.