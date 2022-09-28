OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Shots rang out at an Oakland school on Wednesday, sending six people to the hospital and parents into a frenzy. KRON4 reporter Rob Nesbitt caught up with one of those parents, who rushed to the school after hearing the news.

Safiyah Hines told KRON4 she was at home when she got an alert on her phone about the shooting. Her son is a student at Oakland Academy of Knowledge.

“I was at home and they sent an alert to my phone saying that there was an active shooter up here, and the school started to call and let me know that they were on lockdown because of the shooting, so I just ran up here and grabbed him,” Hines said.

Hines described the situation as “extremely scary” and said she “freaked out” on her way to the school. To make matters worse, other parents had the same idea as her, leading to traffic on the way in.

“Especially when I couldn’t get up here physically, it was really scary,” Hines said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf confirmed after the shooting that all six of the victims are adults. Three of them are in critical condition at Highland Hospital.