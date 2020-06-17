Graton Resort and Casino reopens Thursday

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) – Graton Resort & Casino is reopening to the public on Thursday, June 18 at 8 a.m. after a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the casino’s website, several changes have been made to ensure the safety of guests and employees during the pandemic.

In addition to increased frequent cleanings of all public spaces including gaming and dining areas, all guests and workers will have their temperatures checked before entering the property.

Face masks will be required at all times for both both guests and employees.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will also be available throughout the casino.

To maintain social distancing, slot machines, restaurant tables, and other physical layouts have been re-arranged.

At this time, the spa and salon, hotel pool, fitness center, business center, and valet are temporarily suspended.

All guests must self-park.

You can learn more about safety measures and other guidelines at the casino here.

