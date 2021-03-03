Graton Resort & Casino raises minimum wage for all workers

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) – Graton Resort & Casino on Wednesday announced it is raising its minimum wage across the board for all workers.
This includes:
- $17.50/hour for tipped workers (minimum $2.50 increase based on current wages)
- $18.50/ for non-tipped workers (minimum $3.25 increase based on current wages)
- 10% minimum pay raises for salaried employees
- New quarterly discretionary bonus program
“Families in Northern California struggle to get by on the minimum wage,” said Graton Rancheria Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris. “We already offer 100% paid employee health insurance. A wage increase seemed only fitting to help our team members after a difficult year.”
The raise goes into effect March 8.