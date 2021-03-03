Graton Resort & Casino raises minimum wage for all workers

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) – Graton Resort & Casino on Wednesday announced it is raising its minimum wage across the board for all workers.

This includes:

$17.50/hour for tipped workers (minimum $2.50 increase based on current wages)

$18.50/ for non-tipped workers (minimum $3.25 increase based on current wages)

10% minimum pay raises for salaried employees

New quarterly discretionary bonus program

“Families in Northern California struggle to get by on the minimum wage,” said Graton Rancheria Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris. “We already offer 100% paid employee health insurance. A wage increase seemed only fitting to help our team members after a difficult year.”

The raise goes into effect March 8.