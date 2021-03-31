Gray whale carcass found in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A gray whale carcass washed ashore at Crissy Field in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The Marine Mammal Center said they towed the whale to Angel Island to find its cause of death.

They coordinated the move with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Reports from the public are critical for our experts to respond in situations like this one. Please report marine mammals in distress to our 24-hour hotline at 415-289-SEAL (7325),” the organization tweeted.

According to research published in Marine Ecology Progress Series, the eastern North Pacific gray whales have been experiencing an “unusual mortality event” in 2019-2020, with 384 whales found dead along the west North American coasts. Researchers believe starvation is the likely overall cause.