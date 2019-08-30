Great America looking to hire 500 ‘monsters’ and ‘zombies’ for Halloween Haunt

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – It’s that time of year!

The Halloween season is just around the corner.

To prepare for its annual Halloween Haunt, Great America is looking to hire 500 people to become “monsters” for the annual extravaganza.

The park needs 500 seasonal workers to dress up and scare guests for the annual festivities.

Halloween Haunt runs from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2.

Job fairs will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you don’t know exactly what the job requires, here are some of the “duties” of the monsters:

Scare guests using a variety of props including shaker cans and hand puppets

Scream, yell, and make other appropriate “monster noises”

Interact with our guests and make their day amazing through meaningful connections

You can learn more about becoming a “monster” by clicking here.

