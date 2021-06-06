Great America’s new South Bay Shores waterpark opens

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — This weekend marked another first in a while — Great America’s water park reopened for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio shared what is in store for those heading back for some fun in the sun.

“This is great,” Barb Granter said.

Granter is the VP and GM.

Although open, there are strict state guidelines.

“I would say call and look at the website, you must have a reservation,” Granter said.

For the good part, there are many new parts open. There is a slider plunge par, with a big drop.

And they are looking for new people to hire as well.