SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco supervisors voted to keep the Great Highway car free on weekends until 2025.

It’s been car free for about a year-and-a-half from Friday at noon to Monday at 6 a.m. — the city has been debating if it should stay open to cars all the time.

San Francisco supervisors voted 9-2 on Tuesday in favor of keeping it closed to cars on weekends at Lincoln Way.

The thoroughfare first became car free during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Last year, as a result of a compromise brokered by Mayor London Breed and outgoing District 4 (Outer Sunset) Supervisor Gordon Mar, that was made weekend-only.

San Francisco voters had the option to re-open the highway to cars on weekends but rejected that option in November’s election in a 65%-35% vote.

Some people who live in the area believe it should always be opened to cars, saying it is a main artery to go north and south in the Sunset. Indeed, two westside supervisors were the only two no votes: District 1 (Richmond) Supervisor Connie Chan and District 7 (West Portal-Parkmerced) Supervisor Myrna Melgar lobbied to change the start time of the closure to Saturday at 6 a.m. But the supervisors opted to go with the status quo ratified by the voters last month.

There are also a lot of people who thoroughly enjoy the car-free oceanfront stretch for outdoor recreation, such as biking and running. Supporters want this to become a permanent 17-acre park.

During the next three years, the city’s recreation and parks department will be studying the Great Highway’s usage by pedestrians and cyclists.

The city will also be looking at traffic use of the Great Highway when it is opened to cars during the week.

The data they obtain will help supervisors decide if they want to propose a permanent park here.