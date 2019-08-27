Great Mall robbery may be connected to similar one in Modesto same day

MILPITAS (KRON) – Police in Milpitas are now trying to determine if the robbery at the Great Mall that led to the mall being locked down Sunday night is related to a similar robbery in Modesto earlier in the day.

The sound of breaking glass at the Valliani Jewelers was originally mistaken for gunfire, prompting a lockdown of the mall.

Police continue to search for three suspects involved in that robbery.

Nearly three hours earlier, the same jewelry store was robbed at a mall in Modesto.

In that case, there were also reports of gunshots, but no gun was fired in that case either.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

