Great Plates free meal delivery program launches in San Francisco to assist at-risk seniors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Seniors sheltering in place in San Francisco during the pandemic will now have assistance from a new emergency food program.

Mayor London Breed announced on Monday that Great Plates Delivered SF will deliver free meals to at-risk seniors three times a day.

Not only will this program help senior citizens, but local restaurants and food vendors as well.

They will be partnering with the city to prepare and deliver meals.

“Staying home is especially important for seniors, who continue to be at greater risk for COVID-19. But that means many older adults also need additional support in accessing meals and groceries while staying at home,” said Mayor Breed. “Great Plates Delivered SF will provide freshly prepared, nutritious meals for our seniors while helping to bring much-needed business back to some of our local restaurants.”

State funding was made available for local programs to support seniors during this time, Governor Gavin Newsom announced at the end of April.

Great Plates Delivered SF estimates more than 6,000 seniors will be served daily.

“Access to food is critical during this COVID-19 emergency and we know there is still considerable need. Great Plates Delivered SF is an innovative City and community partnership that will address food insecurity, particularly for those older adults who live alone or do not have additional support in place,” said Shireen McSpadden, Executive Director of DAS. “Through this new program, many seniors will be able to access the food they need to stay healthy and safe during this crisis.”

Seniors who are eligible must be over the age of 65, living alone or with another eligible person, and earns less than $74,940 for a single-person household or $101,460 for a two-person household.

People between the age of 60 and 64 with underlying health conditions will also be eligible.

Individuals who are delivering food will have no contact with the seniors and will have had a background check done.

If you are interested in the program, call (415) 355-6700. The help line will be available everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.sfhsa.org/GreatPlates.

