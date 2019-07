HALF MOON BAY (KRON) – With temperatures expected only to get warmer this weekend, many people may be headed to the beach for a cool getaway.

Officials are warning beachgoers to stay safe out there and use caution after multiple great white shark sightings were reported off the San Mateo County coast.

Multiple pilots flying over the coast spotted several great sharks in the water on Friday, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office along with a photo of a great white.