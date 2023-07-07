(KRON) — The Richmond Police Department released new details of a deadly shooting that occurred last month at a residence on the 1200 block of Sanderling Island. A live hand grenade, ammunition and dozens of firearms were located at the residence where one man was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers.

Police responded to the residence at 9:08 a.m. on June 28 to serve a search warrant. Prior to that, at 4:09 a.m., officers had located and arrested Jose Martinez on firearm charges during a traffic stop. During that stop, Martinez told officers he lived at the Sanderling Island residence and that additional firearms were stored there.

Arriving at the residence, officers knocked on the door and announced themselves, according to a Richmond PD statement. After demanding entry, officers went inside using a key provided by Martinez.

Police said that they continued to announce themselves while searching the two-story residence. Inside the residence, officers approached a closed bedroom door. They announced themselves as “Richmond Police.” As they opened the door, they came across another man, identified as Kevin MacDonald.

MacDonald was on a bed, armed with an AR-15-style pistol. According to police, he raised the weapon toward officers, at which time he was shot.

Officers rendered medical aid, but he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. MacDonald, a 66-year-old Richmond resident, had prior felony convictions prohibiting him from having a gun, police said.

Richmond PD also posted video of the shooting, which can be viewed here (WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO).

Following a subsequent search, officers located a substantial amount of weaponry, including:

A live hand grenade

23 pistols

8 revolvers

20 rifles

2 shotguns

A large quantity of ammunition

Materials for manufacturing ammunition were also found, police said.

Charges were filed by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office against Martinez for nine felonies. He remains in custody, police said.

The shooting of Kevin MacDonald is being investigated jointly by the Contra Costa County DA and Richmond PD.