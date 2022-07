CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — The Campbell Police Department responded to a call of a grenade found at a home. The home is on Fewtrell Drive, CPD said on Twitter.

CPD is on scene of a call of a grenade found at a resident's home on Fewtrell Drive.



With assistance from the @SCCoSheriff, the grenade was found to be live & is planned to be safely detonated.



A loud explosion may be heard but there is no danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/NFlQPxH3EP — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) July 21, 2022

Campbell police said the grenade was found live and they plan to detonate is safely. There may be a loud explosion, but CPD said there is no danger to the public.

CPD first tweeted about the grenade at 3:23 p.m.

There is limited information about this situation at this time. Stick with KRON4 for updates.