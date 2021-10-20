The Grinch arrives early in the East Bay, vandalizes nutcrackers

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The Grinch came early to the East Bay this year.

Every year, there’s an annual tree lighting in San Leandro, along with nutcrackers that are placed on corners throughout downtown.

But on Sunday, vandals broke into the storage space used to store its 20-foot Christmas tree and more than 6-foot-tall nutcrackers. At least 15 nutcrackers, valued at more than $16,000, were damaged beyond repair by the vandals.

Now, the San Leandro Downtown Community Benefit District is raising funds to recover from the losses and make sure they can still bring holiday cheer this year.

“When I walked in and saw the nutcrackers strewn to the floor, my heart just sank,” Morgan Mack-Rose, executive director of the Downtown CBD, said. “The nutcrackers signal the start of the holiday season here in San Leandro. Families walk or bike all around downtown to find them, and if they aren’t there this year, there will be a lot of disappointed kiddos.”

But the Downtown CBD says the loss may have extended past the holiday season.

The benefit district helps pay for community events throughout the year with money it raises from businesses sponsoring the nutcrackers.

“Our small businesses have struggled so much over the past 18 months with COVID. We had plans to use the nutcracker funds for a ‘welcome back’ event in the spring,” Emily Griego, President of the Downtown CBD Board of Directors, said. It feels like one step forward, two steps backward.”

Mack-Rose will join KRONon at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to talk about ways the community can help. You can download and watch the interview when it airs live by tapping here.