‘Grinch’ steals holiday packages in Santa Clara in broad daylight

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – “A Grinch,” that’s what a Santa Clara family is calling the man who stole their Christmas packages from their front porch in broad daylight.
They say the incident happened in broad daylight when they were home and cars were parked in the driveway.
Package thieves, recently dubbed ‘porch pirates,’ target unattended delivery items outside homes.
The suspect appears to be driving a Nissan Ultima.
“We are heartbroken this is happening in our neighborhood during this difficult time when we are trying to survive this pandemic,” the family said.
They are offering a small cash reward for anyone with information.
