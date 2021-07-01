Grizzly Peak viewpoints closed on 4th of July due to high fire danger

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – What’s normally a popular destination to view fireworks in the Bay Area will be closed off this year.

High fire danger has forced Oakland city officials to close much of Grizzly Peak.

The plan is to close off sections of Grizzly Peak Boulevard all day on the 4th of July.

Fire officials have done this in the past to limit the risk of fire danger but this year they feel it’s even more important to keep people out.

Sweeping views of San Francisco, Oakland and beyond attract thousands to Grizzly Peak.

With the 4th of July quickly approaching, fire officials are working to mitigate the fire risk by keeping people away.

Between Skyline Boulevard and Centennial Drive, cars will not be allowed to pass through Grizzly Peak Boulevard.

The area is considered a very high fire hazard severity zone because of dry brush and trees. The drought is creating more fuel for potential wildfires and officials do not want a disaster to happen.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Damon Covington says there will be checkpoints and police turning people away.

For those that live in the area proper ID will be needed to get in.

Officials say over the last two years these corridor closures have kept emergencies at bay.

They’re hoping people can help keep it that way.

Just as a reminder, fireworks are illegal in the city of Oakland. Those roads along Grizzly Peak Boulevard will be closed from 5 a.m. July 4th through 5 a.m. July 5th.