(KRON) — Customers who shop at Safeway stores in the Bay Area may have to get used to a few changes in some locations, as the grocery chain is installing new measures to prevent theft.
The aim of the changes is to “maintain a safe and welcoming shopping experience for our customers and associates given the increasing amount of theft,” Safeway told KRON4.
“Those updates include
KRON On is streaming now
The security measures come during a challenging time for Bay Area businesses. Several businesses have closed their San Francisco locations citing high lease costs, lack of foot traffic and break-ins or vandalism.