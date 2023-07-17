(KRON) — Customers who shop at Safeway stores in the Bay Area may have to get used to a few changes in some locations, as the grocery chain is installing new measures to prevent theft.

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The aim of the changes is to “maintain a safe and welcoming shopping experience for our customers and associates given the increasing amount of theft,” Safeway told KRON4.

“Those updates include operational changes to the front end of the stores to deter shoplifting. Like other local businesses, we are working on ways to curtail escalating theft…These long-planned security improvements were implemented with those goals in mind.” — Safeway

The security measures come during a challenging time for Bay Area businesses. Several businesses have closed their San Francisco locations citing high lease costs, lack of foot traffic and break-ins or vandalism.