ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A groom and his groomsmen were running late to the chapel after getting trapped inside an elevator on Saturday in Emeryville.

Alameda County firefighters came to the rescue and safely helped them out of the elevator just in time for the wedding.

On Saturday, Engine 35 responded to a call involving eight people trapped in an elevator in Emeryville. It so happens, the elevator occupants were a groom and his groomsmen who were now late for his wedding. The crew was able to assist in getting them out of the elevator… pic.twitter.com/UbozeETN0M — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 15, 2021

“Congratulations to the happy couple! #ALCOFIRE,” @alcofirefighter tweeted.