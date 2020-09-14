Grooming, entertainment: What’s reopening Monday in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For the first time since March – businesses like hair and nail salons and barber shops can open indoors on Monday.

This includes gyms, tattoo parlors, and hotels as well — At ten percent capacity.

The city is providing free personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for small businesses looking to reopen.

Gym owners have been fighting for this day for months now — it’s been a devastating time financially for these business owners.

Some gyms are doing reservations only because of the limited capacity allowed.

Face masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be put in place.

Nail salons have seen set up with plexi glass partitions in between employees and their clients.

Outdoor entertainment such as outdoor tour buses, drive-in movies, mini-golf, batting cages and go carts are also reopening with restrictions.

The city understands these reopenings may attract more tourists in the area – but also stresses if cases remain low, then more and more businesses and services can reopen gradually.

