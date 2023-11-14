(BCN) — A man allegedly stole a car Sunday and led Santa Rosa police on a chase into Sebastopol before ditching the car and fleeing on foot into an alley, where police arrested him.

Around 1:53 p.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter “Henry-One” launched to assist the Santa Rosa police in pursuing the vehicle.

The chase went westbound on state Highway 12, as the helicopter provided units on the ground with information about the vehicle’s location.

The suspect stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Sebastopol Avenue (Highway 12) and South Main Street and exited on foot into a nearby alley.

As the helicopter hovered overhead, police from Santa Rosa and Sebastopol found the suspect hiding among dumpsters and took him into custody.

