SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some residents are against a marijuana dispensary coming to San Francisco’s Inner Parkside neighborhood because it happens to be within steps of a preschool and other businesses.

The new dispensary is expected to be above Gold Mirror, an Italian restaurant on Taraval Street. “We’re unhappy. It’s right across the street from a daycare. It’s surrounded by martial arts schools and dental offices that cater to kids,” said Lefteris Eleftheriou, against the dispensary.

Eleftheriou is part of a neighborhood group that has been petitioning to prevent the new cannabis dispensary from getting approval. San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors allowed the project to move forward in a 9-2 vote this week.

“I think it’s a bad idea because the 600-foot buffer zone is here to protect the children so they should include the preschool,” said Maurice Wong, owner of Happy Day Preschool.

Existing city rules prevent dispensaries from being built within 600 feet of a school. However, Happy Day Preschool does not fall under that protection because it serves kids younger than kindergarten.

The neighborhood group argues exceptions should have been made. “The neighborhood will change, and it will change for the worse,” said Peter Lee, against the dispensary.

Dr. Peter Lee runs a dentist office across from the proposed location. He has strong feelings on marijuana consumption, but the neighborhood group maintains they’re not against marijuana.

“We’re not anti-pot by any stretch of the imagination. We just support the legal, responsible use of pot around children,” said Eleftheriou.

After months of fighting, the group is disappointed with this week’s outcome but sense a change is coming in San Francisco. “The supervisors and the mayor are elected by the people so they should really listen to the people,” said Wong.

KRON4 reached out to Gold Mirror for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.