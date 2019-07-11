Group files lawsuit to stop San Francisco’s Embarcadero center for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s “Safe Embarcadero For All” group filed a lawsuit against the state and city Wednesday in hopes of halting a project to build a navigation center for the homeless along the San Francisco’s waterfront.

The project prompted concern from San Francisco residents in recent months leading up to the unanimous vote in April by the city’s port commission approving the shelter.

The Safe Embarcadero for All group is calling the navigation center a “mega-housing project” and says the vote back in April bypassed approval needed by California’s State Lands Commission.

The group alleges the city failed to get approval by the state agency to build the navigation center.

The shelter would house up to 200 people and is part of Mayor London Breed’s plan to add 1,000 new shelter beds in the city by next year.

More than 4,000 people sleep unsheltered each night in San Francisco.