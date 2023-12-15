SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two San Francisco restaurants are trying to bounce back after burglars stole thousands of dollars. The break-ins happened early Friday morning in the city’s SoMa neighborhood.

In one of the burglaries, nearly a dozen people were seen ransacking a restaurant. The owners say they facing more than $20,000 in losses after the break-ins.

One of those restaurants was able to reopen Friday night for the dinner rush, but the other might be closed for days.

Nearly a dozen burglars were caught on camera breaking into Thai restaurant Sap Ver. The large group smashed in through a front window, ran through the dining area and ransacked the office Friday morning.

“Lucky no one was here. If I’m here I can’t do anything to them because there’s a lot of them,” said “Chef Kobe,” the restaurant owner.

The chef says the thieves stole a cash register and a safe filled with $10,000. They also caused thousands in damage. The chef says seeing one of the burglars with a gun was alarming.

“That’s dangerous. Many problems in the city now,” he said.

It was a full house at Sap Ver Friday night, but it was a different story just blocks away at Brazilian restaurant Vaulin Taproom. They too fell victim to burglars.

“It’s been very frustrating because owning a small business in San Francisco is very challenging,” said Danielle Sanches, the daughter of the restaurant’s owner.

The thieves pried the front door open and stole two safes, an internet router and several bottles of champagne. The owner’s daughter says one of the safes contained her dad’s passport and green card.

“He’s definitely worried about that. You don’t want your name and your personal info running around,” Sanches said.

Vaulin Taproom will likely be closed through the weekend. Sap Ver now has plywood covering the broken glass.

Chef Kobe says the city needs to step up.

“I want to send a message to the city: It’s time to protect the small businesses,” he said.

It’s unclear if these two burglaries are connected. So far, no arrests have been made.