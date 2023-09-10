(KRON) — A fight broke out late Saturday afternoon at Westfield mall in San Francisco. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) said officers responded to a report of a fight involving a group of juveniles around 5:45 p.m.

One of the individuals in the fight “may have had a knife,” SFPD said. Officers, however, arrived after most of the juveniles involved had already left the scene. No arrests were made.

Officers met with mall security who directed them to one of the juveniles involved who remained on scene.

The juvenile said he hit his head on an object during the fight, according to SFPD. The extent of his injuries is unknown, and he refused medical treatment. He was later released to the custody of a parent.

SFPD did not confirm whether or not this fight happened inside or outside the Westfield mall. No other information was released by SFPD.