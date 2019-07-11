Group opposed to building of Embarcadero navigation center files lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Construction preparation for the safe navigation center for the homeless is already underway in lot 33 of the Embarcadero.

Safe Embarcadero for All, a group who opposes the shelter in this area, filed the lawsuit in Superior Court after threatening to do so last month to stop the plans and all progress of the homeless shelter being built between the ferry building Oracle Park.

The lawsuit seeks to have the State Lands Commission Act to protect the public from the development from progressing until the lawsuit is decided.

According to Safe Embarcadero and the lawsuit, more than 10,000 residents, many of them retirees and young women with children, live within three blocks of the proposed center.

Even after two appeals were filed against the proposed center and much pushback from people who live in the area, including those in Safe Embarcadero, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with the plans last month.

The homeless shelter will have around 200 beds.

Those opposed to building it here are worried it would add more of a homeless presence in the area.

Those in favor of the shelter say any opposition is just a case of the “not in my backyard mentality.”

This would be the largest safe navigation center in the city.

Mayor Breed proposed building the center in March and the San Francisco Port Commission approved the project in late April.