Group rallies in support of Tesla reopening, says it’s time to open other non-essential businesses

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Now that Tesla is set to begin building cars again starting Monday, supporters of the automaker claimed at a rally outside one of the company’s facilities in Fremont Wednesday that it’s time to get other non-essential businesses up and running too.
”Right now, the policies are out of whack,” Peter Kuo said.
Vice chairman of the California Republican party Peter Kuo fears a recession.
“We shutdown on March 13th, on Friday? Today’s May 13th. It’s supposed to be a 30 day deal. We can deal with 30 days, but two months is way too long,” Kuo said.
Conservative demonstrators approving of the way Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has managed to get his company’s headquarters in Fremont back open.
He filed a lawsuit against Alameda County because the Public Health Department does not consider the automaker an essential business, prohibiting the business from reopening.
A deal has since been reached between the two sides, allowing for Tesla to continue operations as long as it follows new safety protocols.
”I think we need to let industries decide under what conditions can they safely operate under the current situation,” George Yang, CAGOP, said.
Retired workers feel for those who are out of jobs due to the pandemic.
“A lot of my friends have lost their businesses, and I’m here to support the business people,” Mary Linn Pelican, a retired teacher, said
”Let’s open up our country. Let’s open up California,” Marlene Williams, retires wedding professional, said.
The Alameda County Public Health Department says the Fremont Police Department will ensure Tesla holds up it’s part of the agreement.
