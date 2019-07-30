Group sues Daly City over ICE arrest

DALY CITY (KRON) – A legal and civil rights organization is suing Daly City leaders, accusing them of violating the state’s sanctuary law and handing a man over to ICE.
The group – Asian Americans Advancing Justice – filed a complaint against the city.
The group says Daly City police conducted an immigration investigation on Jose Escobar-Lopez, and facilitated his transfer to ICE.
Escobar-Lopez is currently in ICE custody in Bakersfield and facing deportation to El Salvador.
