Group sues Daly City over ICE arrest

Bay Area

DALY CITY (KRON) – A legal and civil rights organization is suing Daly City leaders, accusing them of violating the state’s sanctuary law and handing a man over to ICE.

The group – Asian Americans Advancing Justice – filed a complaint against the city.

The group says Daly City police conducted an immigration investigation on Jose Escobar-Lopez, and facilitated his transfer to ICE.

Escobar-Lopez is currently in ICE custody in Bakersfield and facing deportation to El Salvador.

