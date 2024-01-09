OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A group of concerned Oaklanders is calling on residents to resist signing a petition calling for a recall of Mayor Sheng Thao. A former Alameda County judge is leading the recall effort and has been collecting signatures.

It is yet another recall effort in Oakland, as others are trying to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

A group led by Lockett is asking the public to resist signing the recall petition and instead support Mayor Thao and the city council.

“We got a diverse community, we’ve got pastors, we’ve got lawyers, we’ve got community folks that are on the ground,” said organizer Saabir Lockett.

Retired Alameda County judge Brenda Forte is leading the recall effort and has collected more than 250 signatures so far. Forte tells KRON4 one of the main frustrations with the mayor is crime in Oakland — along with the firing of police chief LeRonne Armstrong early last year.

Lockett says the people recalling are incorrect in blaming crime on the mayor, who has only been in office for a year, and that she is working to make a difference.

“This mayor is dealing with decades, *decades* of failed policies,” he said. “This current administration has invested in ceasefire. This current administration has invested in public safety initiatives and technologies that is going to keep this community safe.”

Those opposing the recall also say a special election could cost more than $4.5 million in taxpayer money.

Community safety activist Robert McDaniels is also against the recall. He served 25 years in prison. Now that he’s out, he’s back in Oakland trying to make a difference. He says a recall would continue to divide the community.

“Let’s call for a solution,” he said. “Let’s get together and sit down and talk and let’s put that solution together because I don’t think one person can do this whole job by themselves. That’s why it’s an administration. And one person is not the cause, the effect of what’s going on in Oakland.”

The recall effort will require 25,000 verified signatures, or roughly 10 percent of Oakland voters, to get on the November ballot.